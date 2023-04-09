PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College posted two five-inning shutouts during Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball action on Saturday, April 8.
The Warriors posted 9-0 and 15-0 victories over the host Blue Mountain Timberwolves.
Walla Walla upped its league-best record to 12-2 and is 19-5 overall.
Rylie Bennett had three hits and three runs batted in for Walla Walla in game one. Teammate Chloe Taber had three hits and scored three times.
Chelsie Engle and Emily Henard had two hits apiece for the Warriors to further support the three-hit pitching of Naomi Butterfield.
Regan McDaniel had four hits and knocked in six runs for WWCC in the second game. Fellow Warriors Makayia Anderson, Macie Plischke, and Maddie McKay had two hits apiece.
Pitcher Lauren Perryman gave up just one hit and struck out six.
Walla Walla hosts Wenatchee Valley on Tuesday.
