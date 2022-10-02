Walla Walla Community College and visiting Spokane bumped, set and spiked their way through five sets of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region volleyball on Sat., Oct. 1, in the Dietrich Dome.
When the night ended, the Warriors found themselves on the long end of a 27-25, 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9 final tally.
Both teams are now 2-4 in league play. Walla Walla is 4-11 overall and Spokane is 6-12.
Outside hitter Eden Schilder had 16 kills and 17 digs to lead Walla Walla's team effort. Brook Dribnak had seven kills, nine blocks, and 12 digs for the Warriors.
Haley Shaw contributed 12 digs and 42 assists to the WWCC attack while Jaycie Pratt and Sydney Wilson produced 10 kills and 26 digs, respectively.
Former College Place stars Maeve Thompson and Cali Long slammed six kills apiece for Walla Walla.
"This win was definitely needed after a tough loss on Friday (at Columbia Basin)," Warrior coach Brooke Kaawa said. "The girls responded really well."
