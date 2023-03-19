BREMERTON — Walla Walla Community College commenced the last leg of a weekend road trip on Sunday, March 19, with a 4-3 victory over Olympic in the opening game of a Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.
The Warriors finished off a sweep of the twin bill with a 6-1 triumph in the nightcap.
Sunday's sweep comes a day after undefeated Tacoma took two games from Walla Walla.
On Sunday, the Warriors, who improved to 6-6 on the season, trailed 1-0 after six innings of game one before scoring twice in both the seventh and ninth frames.
Skye Palmer reached base on a one-out error and stole second in the seventh. Griffen Bushnell followed with a walk and, after a double steal, Chris Dill singled to right field to bring both runners home.
Walla Walla allowed two runs in the last of the eighth inning before plating the tying and winning tallies in the ninth. Palmer hit a one-out double and, one out later, scored the equalizer on a Dill base knock.
Kayden Dawson walked and Chad Redinger delivered a tie-breaking hit that scored Dill.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Rustin Edmiston threw six innings of five-hit ball, allowed an earned run, two walks, and struck out three.
Warrior hurlers Hunter Polley (six innings pitched) and Vincent Massa (three) combined on a five-hitter in the second game. The twosome registered 12 K's, eight of which were recorded by Polley over a six-inning period.
Logan Meyer capped a four-run, seventh-inning rally for Walla Walla with a two-RBI single.
Edmiston slugged an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to conclude the day's scoring.
On Saturday in Tacoma, WWCC managed just four runs and 11 hits while losing both ends of an NWAC doubleheader to the host Titans.
Tacoma posted 5-0 and 6-4 victories over the Warriors.
Alden Brown had half of WWCC's four hits in the opener. Palmer and Kayden Sandow had one hit apiece.
Walla Walla's offense generated only one walk and Warrior hitters struck out a total of nine times.
Titan pitchers Jack Berg and Elijah Higginbottom co-produced the nine-inning shutout. Higginbottom allowed just one hit in four innings of relief and struck out six.
Walla Walla got just one batter to third base in the game.
Walla Walla trailed 3-0 after three innings of game two.
Dawson got the Warriors on the board with a fourth-inning double.
Walla Walla's Meyer, with his team trailing 4-1 in the fifth, belted a two-run home run to close the difference to a single run.
Walla Walla's last run of the game came across on a sixth-inning wild pitch.
The Warriors open NWAC Eastern Region play March 29 at Wenatchee Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.