ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College improved its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball record to 10-2 and overall mark to 17-5 after a doubleheader sweep of Treasure Valley on Friday, April 7.
The Warriors scored at least three runs in each of the first three innings of game one and prevailed 10-2.
Walla Walla finished off the mercy-rule sweep by winning the second game 11-2.
Both games were called after five innings.
Rylie Bennett, batting in the lead-off spot, had two hits, scored twice, and had five runs batted in for Walla Walla in the opening act.
Makayia Anderson, Chloe Robinson, and Chloe Taber — like Bennett — had two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Bennett, Anderson and Macie Plischke all homered for WWCC.
Walla Walla scored three times in the first inning of the nightcap, twice in the second inning, and added six more runs in the fifth.
Eight different Warriors collected at least one hit in game two led by the pair of Maddie McKay.
Bennett, Plischke, McKay, and Robinson all went yard to back the five-hit pitching of Lauren Perryman, who walked one and struck out three.
Walla Walla was scheduled to play at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
