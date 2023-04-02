Walla Walla Community College took both ends of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader with Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, April 1, at Warrior Field.
Walla Walla, which split a twin bill with the Knights in Wenatchee three days earlier, crushed WVC in game one, 20-1, and won game two, 5-1.
Easton Espinoza and Vincent Massa had theee hits apiece for Walla Walla in game one. Rustin Edmiston, Logan Meyer and Chris Dill added two hits apiece.
Massa and Meyer, who ended the contest with six runs batted in, both homered for the Warriors.
Edmiston also made an impact on the bump. He allowed one unearned run on two hits over the first five innings of the seven-frame game.
Walla Walla pitchers Hunter Polley and Winston Roberts combined on a one-hitter in the nightcap and combined to strike out eight over nine innings.
Walla Walla, 3-1 in league and 9-7 overall, play at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
