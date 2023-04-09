Walla Walla Community College starting pitcher Rustin Edmiston tossed seven shutout innings in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader against Treasure Valley on Saturday, April 8, at Warrior Field.
His WWCC teammates, after being one-hit through five innings, eviscerated a scoreless tie with an eight-run sixth inning and the home team went on to topple the Chuckars, 9-1.
Hunter Polley, like Edmiston, tossed seven innings of goose-egg ball, and struck out 10 in the nightcap as Walla Walla concluded a sweep of the twin bill with a 2-0 triumph.
The Warriors improved to 6-2 in league and 12-8 overall with Saturday’s results and dropped the hard-luck Chuckars to 2-6 and 7-19.
Edmiston and TVCC starter Mitch Thomas went toe-to-toe through the first five-and-a-half innings of the opener prior to the fateful last half of the sixth. The Warriors used four hits, three walks, a hit batsman, and two Treasure Valley errors to plate their eight tallies during inning six.
Chris Dill and Davis Carr had two-run singles in the frame while both Vincent Massa and Edmiston produced RBI hits.
Kayden Dawson knocked in the final WWCC run in the seventh with a two-out, pinch-hit single.
Edmiston fanned nine over his seven-inning outing. He walked one and hit one.
Walla Walla got a run in the third inning of game two and added an insurance run in the eighth on a Carr double.
Merit Jansen hurled two innings of one-run relief in game one for the Warriors. Winston Roberts and Niko Wiltz pitched bagels in the eighth and ninth innings of the second game, respectively.
"Rustin and Hunter gave us phenomenal starts," WWCC coach Jarrod Molnaa said. "They applied pressure on the hitters by putting the ball in the strike zone.
"There wasn't a guy that didn't come in and do his job," he said of his relievers. "We made a lot of defensive plays that kept the guys in the game."
Walla Walla hosts Yakima Valley on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.