Walla Walla Community College and Columbia Basin divided a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball doubleheader on Saturday, April 1, at a windy Warrior Field.
The teams combined for 73 runs on the day, a majority of which were collected by the host Warriors.
Walla Walla won the first game, 21-13, and the Hawks took the nightcap by a 22-17 tally.
Walla Walla stands at 6-2 in league play, good for second place in the East standings, and 13-5 overall after Saturday's split. The Warriors have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Columbia Basin is 7-3 and 14-6.
Walla Walla will play its next six games on the road. Walla Walla plays at Big Bend on Tuesday.
