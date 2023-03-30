WENATCHEE — The opening game of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Wednesday, March 29, proved to be an unkind one for the Walla Walla Community College baseball team.
Walla Walla dropped the first game of a doubleheader to the host Knights, 8-5.
But WWCC earned a split of the twin with a 7-2 triumph in the nightcap.
The Warriors spotted Wenatchee Valley a first-inning run before tying the opening contest in the guest's half of the third.
Skye Palmer and Chad Redinger started the inning with back-to-back singles. Davis Carr hit into a 1-5 fielder's choice and, after a wild pitch, Rustin Edmiston brought Redinger home with a grounder to shortstop.
Walla Walla scored its second run in the fifth. Carr singled with two out and scored on an Edmiston double.
The Warriors produced their final three runs of the game in the seventh. Kayden Sandow drew a one-out walk and moved to third when Palmer reached on a two-base error. Sandow crossed the plate on a Redinger single.
Carr knocked the second run of the inning in with a fielder's choice and scored the last run of the frame and the Warriors last of the game on a wild pitch.
Edmiston helped lead an 11-hit Warrior attack in the second game. He went 3-for-4 with four runs batted in.
Redinger, hitting in the No. 9 spot, led Walla Walla with four hits and scored twice.
Zach Hangas threw a nine-inning complete game. He allowed just seven hits and struck out four.
Hangas threw 117 pitches, 81 for strikes.
Wenatchee comes to Walla Walla for a twin bill on Saturday.
