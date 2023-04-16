YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College split a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader with Yakima Valley on Saturday, April 15.
Yakima Valley nipped the Warriors, 5-4, in game one before WWCC bounced back for a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
The game-two triumph lifted Walla Walla to 8-4 in the East and 14-10 overall.
Saturday's split occurred 72 hours after the teams divided a twin bill at Warrior Field.
Walla Walla, which has won four of its last six games, plays at Big Bend this Wednesday.
