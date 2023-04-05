ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College scored five runs in the first inning and blasted its way to a 13-3 victory over Treasure Valley in the opening game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader on Wednesday, April 5.
The Chuckars avoided a sweep with a 2-1, 12-inning triumph in the nightcap.
Walla Walla is now 4-2 in conference play and 10-8 overall.
Chris Dill led a 12-hit Warrior attack in the opener with three hits. He scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Davis Carr and Kayden Sandow had two hits apiece for Walla Walla. Carr tallied four runs.
Warrior starting pitcher Gavin Burns earned the victory. Burns gave up three runs and seven hits over six innings, struck out four and walked only one.
Walla Walla reliever Tucker Zander threw shut-out ball over the final three frames, allowed three hits and fanned four.
Warrior hurler Zac Hangas notched a hard-luck no-decision in game two. Hangas yielded one unearned run and four hits over nine innings, K'd nine and walked just one Chuckar batter.
Dill brought in WWCC's only run in the second game with a fourth-inning ground ball to second base.
The Warriors host Treasure Valley on Saturday.
