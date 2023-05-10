PASCO — Walla Walla Community College and Columbia Basin exchanged Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball shutouts on Wednesday, May 10.
The Hawks blanked the Warriors, 10-0, in the opener and Walla Walla responded with a 2-0 triumph in the nightcap.
Walla Walla pitcher Zac Hangas did his part to earn the local nine a split of the twin bill by throwing a seven-hit complete game. He struck out five and walked two over nine innings.
The Warriors scored both of their second-game runs in the seventh inning. Gavin Burns was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the second run crossed when Chad Redinger hit into a 6-4-3 double play.
Hangas threw 128 pitches in the contest, 88 for strikes.
Walla Walla, now 14-12 in the East and 20-18 overall, host CBC Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday's doubleheader is the regular-season finale for both schools.
