Walla Walla Community College blew a three-run, eighth-inning lead and dropped the opening game of a Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Sunday, March 12 — a 9-7, 12-inning setback to Big Bend at Warrior Field.
The home team used a solid effort by starting pitcher Zach Hangas in the nightcap to earn a 9-4 victory and a split of the twin bill.
Walla Walla scored four times in the third inning of game one. Skye Palmer and Alden Brown highlighted the frame with an RBI single and two-run single, respectively.
Seth Olson tied the game 6-6 with a single in the eighth and Walla Walla equalized in the 11th on a two-out balk.
Warrior starting pitcher Gavin Burns went the first four innings and allowed just one run.
Walla Walla started the second game in encouraging fashion. Two-out, two-RBI singles by Chris Dill and Tucker Zander were the key swings in a five-run first inning.
Walla Walla added on in the fourth inning. Logan Meyer hit an RBI single, Burns grounded a run-scoring double past the third-base bag, Dill scored a run with a grounder to second base, and Griffen Bushnell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that made it 9-0.
Hangas, a right-hander, threw five-and-a-third innings of three-hit ball. He allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out five.
“He filled up the strike zone,” WWCC coach Jarrod Molnaa said. “He controlled his secondary pitches. He’s a hard guy to square up and a hard guy to get to.”
The Warriors hit the road next weekend to close out non-league play. They have doubleheaders at Olympic Saturday and Tacoma Sunday.
