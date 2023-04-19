MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College divided a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader with Big Bend on Wednesday, April 19.
The Warriors connected for just four hits in the first game and lost 4-0.
Walla Walla bounced back for a 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
The Warriors improved their league record to 9-5 and is 15-11 overall.
The Vikings' Hunter Gibson threw a complete game in the opener. He walked two and struck out five.
Warrior pitchers Gavin Burns and Braden Stauffer shared the visitors' mound duty in game one.
Burns tossed five respectable innings in which he allowed just two earned runs and four hits while fanning three.
Stauffer yielded one hit, one earned run and K'd two over three frames.
Logan Meyer had half of WWCC's hits.
Meyer and Vincent Massa homered for Walla Walla in game two to back the pitching of Zac Hangas and Winston Roberts. Hangas went seven innings and Roberts hurled the final two.
Hangas struck out five and Roberts was touched up for just one hit.
The Warriors host Big Bend on Saturday.
