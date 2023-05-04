Walla Walla Community College suffered a 5-0 loss to Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Spokane in the first game of a league doubleheader on Wednesday, May 3, at Warrior Field.
But Walla Walla's bats came alive in game two — a 10-5 Walla Walla triumph that snapped a four-game losing streak.
Wednesday's split left the Warriors 13-9 in Eastern Region play and 19-15 overall. WWCC's win was its first since April 26, when it won the opener of a twin bill with Blue Mountain.
Walla Walla plays at Spokane on Saturday.
