YAKIMA — Streaking Walla Walla Community College opened Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball play on Tuesday, March 21, with a doubleheader sweep of Yakima Valley.
The Warriors, playing for the first time since March 12, won the first game 8-0 and seized the nightcap by a 15-2 count to extend their winning streak to six games.
Walla Walla pitcher Naomi Butterfield threw a seven-inning, two-hitter in game one. She allowed three walks and struck out seven.
Walla Walla provided Butterfield with plenty of offensive support. Chelsie Engle had three of the Warriors' 12 hits in the game while teammates Emily Henard and Chloe Taber collected two knocks apiece.
Taber scored three times. Engle tallied twice and had two runs batted in.
Engle had three hits in the nightcap, scored three runs and knocked in four. Aliana Giddings went three-for-three for WWCC.
Henard and Chloe Robinson added two hits apiece for Walla Walla in game two.
Both Rylie Bennett and Makayia Anderson homered for the Warriors in the second game. Bennett and Anderson ended the five-inning, mercy-rule contest with four and three RBIs, respectively.
Walla Walla hosts Spokane on Friday and North Idaho Saturday.
