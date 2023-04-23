Walla Walla Community College notched up a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball victories by forfeit at the expense of Big Bend on Saturday, April 22.
The league-leading Warriors improved to 17-3 in the East and 27-7 overall after being awarded the two forfeits.
Walla Walla next plays at Wenatchee on Saturday.
