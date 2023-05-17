Walla Walla Community College, which just finished a second-place performance in the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region softball standings, will head to Portland's Delta Park this week for the NWAC Tournament.
The Warriors, who ended up 27-5 in league play, will take a 37-9 overall record heading into the tourney, which runs Thursday through Sunday in the Willamette Valley.
Walla Walla opens up against Edmonds at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Delta Park-Owens Sports Complex in Portland.
"It was a productive season," said WWCC coach Logan Parker, who led the Black and Gold to a 46-4 mark, an Eastern Region title, and fourth-place NWAC showing last season. "We had to do things differently (compared to 2022). We had to find ways to manufacture runs."
Walla Walla prospered for much of this season despite the loss of star outfielder Drew Hashimoto due to a fall-ball injury.
"It opened the door for other girls," Parker said. "It's never easy to lose your starting center fielder. But we were still able to find a way to get it done."
Seven Warriors received post-season recognition per information released this week by the NWAC office.
Second baseman Rylie Bennett was chosen Eastern Region Player of the Year; outfielders Makayia Anderson and Chelsie Engle, and pitcher Lauren Perryman were named to the first team; and utility player Naomi Butterfield, infielder Emily Henard, and catcher Macie Plischke were second-team picks.
"We grew a lot as a team," Bennett said. "Our chemistry got a lot better. I wouldn't want to go with anyone else to the NWAC."
"It was rough in the beginning," said Engle, "but we started to bond which helped build that record."
Outfielder/catcher Peyton Harrison, whose older sister Taylor played for the Warriors from 2016-18, said things were a little iffy during fall ball, "but we got more comfortable around each other and it clicked from there.
"My sister was an alum," Harrison said. "That gives me more drive to succeed as much as she did."
Outfielder Hollie Cunningham stated the Warriors "played their hearts out" throughout the 2023 campaign.
"We didn't leave much on the field," Cunningham said. "We dug deep when we needed to."
Plischke said, "We worked our butts off and it showed up in practice and in our games."
Parker credited his sophomore class for much of the Warriors' success.
"Our sophomores did a good job finding their identity this year," Parker said.
"We had to show a lot of fight," Bennett said. "We didn't have to show ourselves. We had to show Coach P. We buckled down and clicked as a team."
Walla Walla will now look to buckle down for one final weekend.
"It's an emotional time," Bennett said. "It's time to show and prove our love for the game."
"It's hard to believe," Engle said. "It's almost too good to be true. It's going to be hard to say, 'Goodbye.'"
"We know what to expect," Cunningham said. "With more than half our team having been there, we'll be more calm and less nervous."
"We're going to play every game like it's our last," Plischke said. "We're going to go all out."
Parker expressed a cool confidence about his team's prospects for the tournament.
"We have good momentum going in," Parker said. "The girls are hungry. They want to compete and end on a high note."
