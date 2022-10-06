WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College squandered a two-game lead, but rallied in game five for a 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12 victory over Wenatchee Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region play on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Warrior statistics from Wednesday's match were unavailable.
Walla Walla, after picking up its first road win of the season, improved to 3-4 in league and 5-11 overall.
Walla Walla hosts Big Bend on Friday.
