WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team won is fifth straight match and improved to 7-0-1 this season after blanking Wenatchee Valley, 1-0, in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region counter on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Warriors won for the fourth straight time by shutout and and have allowed just one goal in their last five matches. Walla Walla has scored 21 goals in those five matches.
Walla Walla hosts Columbia Basin on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.