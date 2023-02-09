MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team won its seventh straight game on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The Warriors, now 9-2 in league play and 20-4 overall, smashed Big Bend on Wednesday, 86-61.
Post Kyson Rose registered game highs of 35 points and 13 rebounds for Walla Walla.
Covy Kelly followed Rose with 19 points for Walla Walla and teammate Spencer Wright scored 14.
The Warriors led by just six, 37-31, at halftime, but started the second half with a 9-2 run. Kelly started the surge with a 3-point field goal just seven seconds after intermission and ended it with two free throws at the 17:11 mark.
Walla Walla scored six straight points after a Big Bend free throw and led 52-34 after a Kelly 3 with 14:59 remaining.
Kelly hit a jumper with 4:31 to go that gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game, 80-54.
"Our defense was good all night," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Offensively, we were a little impatient and careless at times.
"Overall, it was a good performance on the road.”
Walla Walla next hosts Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
