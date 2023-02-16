Kyson Rose scored a game-high 45 points, Josh Gillespie added 20, and Covy Kelly and Spencer Wright tallied 14 points apiece as Walla Walla Community College won its eighth straight game — a 107-89 victory over Wenatchee Valley — in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors, second in the East standings, improved to 10-2 in league and 21-4 overall with Wednesday’s winning effort.
Walla Walla shot 60 percent for the game and was 10-of-22 from 3-point range.
“Give Wenatchee credit,” Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. “They had only seven guys.
“We had trouble containing them,” he said. “I didn’t think the defensive effort was there.”
The Warriors host top-ranked, East-leading and undefeated North Idaho on Saturday.
