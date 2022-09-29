Walla Walla Community College and North Idaho both scored second-half goals on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and ended their Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's soccer match on the WWCC pitch level at 1-1.
Walla Walla's Osvaldo Moreno scored 68 minutes into the proceedings and the Cardinals tied the contest one minute and 17 seconds later.
Walla Walla fired 17 shots in the match compared to NIC's 13. The Warriors doubled up the Cardinals by a 10-5 count in the second half.
Walla Walla goalie Ryan Solis made eight saves during the afternoon while his counterpart, NIC's Cooper Proctor, turned aside five.
The Warriors, 2-2-1 and 8-2-2 overall, host Spokane Oct. 5.
