YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team notched an 82-69 Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victory here on Saturday, Jan. 7, over its hosts from Yakima Valley.
The Warriors had four players in double figures led by the 18 points of Spencer Wright.
Covy Kelly added 17, Josh Gillespie had 15 and Trey Arland scored 11 for WWCC.
"Covy Kelly and Spencer Wright had solid games, as did Josh Gillespie," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "Our bigs got in foul trouble and Harrison Fletcher came in and did a great job in relief, as did Jordan Hymas."
The Warriors host Spokane on Wednesday.
