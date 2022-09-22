ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team, anxious to atone for an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Columbia Basin last Saturday, traveled here on Wed., Sept. 21, and rolled to a 5-2 victory over the host Chukars.
Kiko Solis led the Warriors' offensive attack with two goals. Teammates Dino Ibrulj, Ricardo Contreras, and Julio Tapia contributed a goal apiece.
Contreras tallied in the 22nd minute, assisted by Cristian Sanchez, for the initial score of the match.
Tapia gave the WWCC a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal at the 36-minute mark.
Treasure Valley got its first goal a minute later before Walla Walla reclaimed a two-goal cushion at 39 minutes thanks to Solis.
The Warriors grew their margin to three goals when Solis found the net with 63 minutes gone.
Ibrulj finished off the day's scoring in the 87th minute.
Walla Walla, now 1-1 in league and 8-1-1 overall, play at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
Note
Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team earned a win by forfeit over the host Chukars on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Warriors' next match is Saturday at Blue Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.