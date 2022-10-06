Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team spotted visiting Spokane a 1-0 halftime edge, then rallied for a 2-1 triumph in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action Wednesday, Oct. 5, on the Warrior pitch.
The Warriors improved to 3-2-1 in league play, a region-best 9-2-2 overall, and 4-1-1 on their home turf with Wednesday's come-from-behind victory. Walla Walla is just two points behind third-place Wenatchee in the East standings.
Ricardo Contreras got the Warriors even in the 72nd minute and Dino Ibrulj scored what proved to be the game winner, off an assist by Julio Tapia, with 77 minutes elapsed.
The teams combined for just 10 shots in the match. All but one of them was on goal. Walla Walla outshot Spokane 6-4 and put all of its shots on net.
Ryan Solis earned the win between the pipes. WWCC's goalie was credited with three saves in the contest.
The Warriors play at second-place Columbia Basin on Saturday.
