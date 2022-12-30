OREGON CITY, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team trailed by 26 points in the first half and by 20 at halftime in its final game of the three-day Clackamas Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30, at Randall Hall.
But the Warriors rallied and completed a perfect 3-0 tourney showing with an 88-82 victory over the host Cougars.
"A total team effort brought the Warriors back led by Josh Gillespie's 27 points and 11 boards," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Aidan Fraly gave us a big lift off the bench. Covy (Kelly), Kyson (Rose) and Spencer (Wright) also played well for us."
Wright scored 17 points for Walla Walla. Kelly and Rose added 14 points each, and Fraly made his presence felt with 11.
The Warriors fell behind 55-29 with 3:16 left in the first half, but shaved a half-dozen points off the deficit before halftime and went to intermission down 58-38.
WWCC chipped away throughout the second half and took a 79-78 edge on a Fraly 3 with 2:43 remaining and a Gillespie layup with 51 seconds to go finished off a 13-0 run that ended with Walla Walla up 85-78.
Clackamas did not get closer than five points in the closing seconds.
The Warriors resume Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region play Wednesday when it hosts Big Bend.
