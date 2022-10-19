Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team scored three second-half goals and moved to 5-3-1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region standings with a 4-1 victory over Treasure Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Warrior Field.
Wednesday's win improved Walla Walla's overall record to 12-3-2.
Hector Castillo gave Walla Walla the initialed of the contest in the 21st minute. His goal was assisted by Dino Ibrulj.
Treasure Valley scored just before halftime and went into intermission tied at 1-1.
All three Warrior goals after the break were unassisted. Kiko Solis scored in the 60th minute, and Nathan Alvarado netted two goals — No. 1 came in the 73rd minute and the second goal was realized in the 82nd minute.
Walla Walla next plays at North Idaho on Saturday.
