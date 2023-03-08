Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball squad had four players recognized on all-Northwest Athletic Conference East Region teams following the regular season.
The Warriors' Kyson Rose was named Player of the Year in the East Region.
Josh Gillespie and Spencer Wright were both named to the all-NWAC East second team, and Trey Arland made the all-Defensive Team.
The Warrior men finished 24-5 in the regular season, which was a school record for most wins in a regular season. This year’s team broke the record set by the 2006-2007 Warriors, who had 23 wins during the regular season.
