PASCO — Walla Walla Community College posted its 23rd victory of the season on Saturday, Feb. 25 — a 91-75 victory over Columbia Basin in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball game at Cheryl Holden court.
The Warriors have lost just five times overall and are now 12-3 in Eastern Region play.
Both Kyson Rose and Josh Gillespie led WWCC with similar double-doubles - 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Covy Kelly had 15 points for Walla Walla and teammate Trey Arland chipped in with 14.
Reserve Austin Steinwand provided the Warriors with a boost — a 4-for-6 performance from 3-point territory.
Walla Walla shot 51 percent from the field — 32-of-63 — and made 47 percent of its 3-point tries (14-of-30).
"It was a total team effort on both ends of the floor," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "Balanced scoring and solid defense were keys to the win."
The Warriors host Treasure Valley in its regular-season finale on Wednesday.
