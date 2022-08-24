TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team scored goals in both halves to hand Edmonds a 2-0 defeat at the Starfire Complex here on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Warriors' Kiko Solis took a ball from Julio Tapis in the 15th minute and scored to put Walla Walla up 1-0.
At the 68-minute mark, WWCC's Nathan Alvarado put his team up 2-0.
Warrior goalie Ryan Solis had two saves in the game, as Walla Walla outshot Edmonds 10-6.
Walla Walla was set to play Portland Wednesday afternoon.
