COEUR D'ALENE — Four Walla Walla Community College players scored in double figures during the Warriors' Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball game at top-ranked North Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Josh Gillespie scored 13 points, Spencer Wright had 12, and Trey Arland and Kyson Rose produced 11 points apiece.
But in spite of those efforts, the Cardinals rolled to a 100-67 victory.
North Idaho improved to 4-0 in league play and raised its unblemished overall mark to 16-0.
Walla Walla is now 2-2 and 13-4.
The Warriors play at Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.
