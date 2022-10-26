SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team ended its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a 1-1 draw against the host Sasquatch.
Spokane took a 1-0 lead at the 12-minute mark before Kiko Solis tallied an equalizing goal for the Warriors in the 43rd minute of Wednesday's contest.
Walla Walla outshot Spokane 10-6 on the day. Its goalie, Ryan Solis, recorded three saves in the match.
Walla Walla, which ended Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region play 7-3-2, will take a 13-3-3 overall record into the NWAC playoffs which begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.