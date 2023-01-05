Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team experienced defeat in its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region opener on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors got a game-high 41 points from forward Kyson Rose, but were unable to seal the deal in a 96-90 loss to Big Bend.
Walla Walla allowed 40 field goals in the game and 59-percent shooting including eight 3-point baskets in 13 tries.
Covy Kelly and Spencer Wright scored 17 points apiece and Aidan Fraly came off the bench to tally 10 for Walla Walla.
The Warriors shot a respectable 51 percent from the field, but made just nine-of-29 shots from outside the arc.
"Big Bend played well. Give them credit," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "They made so many shots and we couldn't stop them. We had trouble stopping them on the drive. We struggled moving our feet.
"The kids fought hard and battled hard," he said. "Kyson had a great offensive game."
WWCC's next game is Saturday at Yakima Valley.
