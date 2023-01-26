ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team "played well on the road" on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to coach Jeff Reinland.
The Warriors got game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds from center Kyson Rose in an 80-57 victory over Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region rival Treasure Valley.
Trey Arland added 22 points as the Warriors improved to 5-2 in league play and 16-4 overall.
Josh Gillespie produced 13 points and eight rebounds for Walla Walla. Gillespie and Rose were a combined 17-for-22 from the field (Gillespie was 6-for-8 and Rose 11-for-14).
WWCC led 39-20 at halftime and cruised to its third straight win.
The Warriors host Columbia Basin this Saturday.
