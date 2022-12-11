BELLEVUE — Kyson Rose and Josh Gillespie combined for 54 points on Sunday, Dec. 11, to lead the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team to a 90-74 victory over Mt. Hood in the third and final session of the Bulldog Classic hosted by Bellevue Community College.
Rose scored a game-high 36 point and Gillespie added 18 as the Warriors (6-1) bounced back from a Saturday loss to the Classic hosts.
Rose and Gillespie joined forces to make 22-of-27 shots from the field, including a trio of 3-point field goals in as many attempts.
Covy Kelly provided 15 points worth of punch to WWCC's offensive output and was 3-for-6 from outside the arc.
Walla Walla shot 59 percent from the field (38-of-64) and made eight of 17 shots from 3-point territory.
The Warriors travel to Pierce Community College next weekend for a Northwest Athletic Conference crossover tournament.
