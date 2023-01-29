Walla Walla Community College got 23 points from Josh Gillespie and a double-double — 22 points and 10 rebounds — from Kyson Rose in an 80-67 victory over Columbia Basin in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors are now 6-2 in league and 17-4 overall.
Gillespie made all eight of his field goal attempts and was 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Spencer Wright scored 14 points for WWCC and made 6-of-9 shots in the game.
Trey Arland had six of Walla Walla's 19 assists. Wright had five and both Rose and Covy Kelly dished out four apiece.
The Warriors outscored CBC in the second half 44-33.
"Our team played great defense and slowed down a talented CBC squad," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "It was a great win for the Warriors."
Walla Walla plays at Spokane on Wednesday.
