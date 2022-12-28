OREGON CITY, Ore. — Five Walla Walla Community College men's basketball players — four starters and one reserve — accounted for all of their team's points on Wednesday, Dec. 28, during an opening-round game in the three-day Clackamas Holiday Tournament at Randall Hall.
The efforts of Covy Kelly, Kyson Rose, Josh Gillespie, Spencer Wright and Austin Steinwand were positively rewarded as the Warriors posted an 83-74 victory over Centralia.
Kelly set the pace with 22 points and Rose added 20. Gillespie scored 16 and Wright chipped in with 13 points.
Steinwand came off the bench to tally 12 points for WWCC.
Rose and Gillespie both recorded double-doubles in the game. They combined for 26 rebounds — 16 and 10, respectively.
Kelly and Rose led the winners with nine field goals apiece.
"We did not play real well and we’re without three players and will be for the weekend," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "Kyson Rose and Spencer Wright had bright moments for us."
