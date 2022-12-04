Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team accumulated a 19-point, second-half lead and hung on to defeat Bellevue, 91-86, in the eighth and final game of the annual Warrior Classic on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Dietrich Dome.
In earlier Classic action on Saturday, Columbia Basin topped Tacoma, 78-68.
Guard Spencer Wright scored a game-high 26 points, and posts Kyson Rose and Josh Gillespie added 23 and 21 points, respectively, for the Warriors.
"We played pretty well for about 33 minutes — the best we've played all year," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "But we lost our composure at the end of the game. We've got to mature.
"The cerebral part of the game isn't there," Reinland said. "It wasn't their press, it was the decisions we made after we broke the press. We've got to get better."
Gillespie pulled down 12 rebounds and Wright claimed 11 for Walla Walla.
The Warriors compete at a weekend classic in Bellevue next weekend.
