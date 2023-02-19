Was that a preview of the NWAC tournament championship game?
If so, the men’s basketball title tilt, which is still about one month away, has a high bar to clear if it is to match the intensity and quality of the instant-classic East Division barnburner contested Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Dietrich Dome.
Despite falling to unanimously top-ranked, undefeated North Idaho 82-75, fourth-ranked Walla Walla showed itself capable of pushing the formidable Cardinals to the brink.
Rather than revealing any flaws in North Idaho, the Warriors’ second-half effort showed the resilience of a true contender; they stormed back from a 21-point second-half deficit to earn multiple possessions, late, which would have given them the lead against a foe whose winning streak now sits at 25.
“They’re just a hard team to stop,” Warriors head coach Jeff Reinland said. “We came back and played hard.”
He paused.
“It is what it is.”
Walla Walla’s Josh Gillespie led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds despite missing key second-half minutes in foul trouble, and Kyson Rose, also plagued by foul trouble, nearly notched a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Covy Kelly added 16 points and made four of nine 3-pointers for the Warriors (21-5, 10-3 in division), who remained a half-game ahead of Spokane for second place in the East with three games remaining.
Brendon Johnson led four Cardinals in double-figures with 20 points to help North Idaho (25-0, 13-0) inch within one victory of claiming the East crown outright.
The first half ended grimly for Walla Walla. Johnson was scrambling to beat the shot clock inside the half’s final 15 seconds when he elevated for a jumper, lost the the ball, caught it like an alley-oop to himself and — still airborne — fluidly drained a 17-footer which sent his squad into recess with a 48-34 lead.
The same vibe prevailed in the second half’s early moments, with North Idaho slapping a 9-2 run on the Warriors that included a ferocious alley-oop dunk by Julius Mims on a dime from Taden King.
It was 57-36, Cardinals.
Save for the whooping of the conference’s clear title favorites, it was funereally quiet in the Dietrich Dome.
What came next should give Walla Walla confidence — and perhaps the rest of the NWAC men’s postseason field a glimmer of hope.
The Warriors’ scintillating comeback began on a 3-pointer by Rose at the 17:03 mark, beginning a stretch where the hosts made six of 7 3s.
Gillespie scored four unanswered points.
Trey Arland banged unanswered 3-pointers.
A steal by Kelly led to a 3-ball by Rose.
Kelly answered North Idaho’s first bucket in four minutes with another 3.
Then Spencer Wright (eight points, six assists) and Kelly hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
In a span of approximately eight minutes, the Warriors had turned a 21-point deficit into one, outscoring the Cardinals 27-7 to make it 64-63 with 9:31 to play.
The Dome was… less quiet.
“Obviously, we made a few shots,” said Reinland. “But we also just played grittier.”
Mims immediately hit a 3-pointer for North Idaho, which helped pry open what became a 72-65 lead inside the seven-minute mark.
Jordan Hymas had a three-point play and Rose went glass on a tough move inside to pull the Warriors back to within two, 72-70, with 5:58 to play, but four unanswered Cardinals points pushed North Idaho ahead by six, and Walla Walla would not get closer than four points down from that juncture forward.
The Cardinals attempted 10 free throws to Walla Walla’s four. They also shot 52.3 percent from the field and won the glass 31-26.
The Warriors shot nearly 54 percent (15 for 28) from the floor after halftime, and had 24 assists on 30 baskets, stringing together meticulous second-half possessions and sharing the ball until a shooting window opened.
Walla Walla also held North Idaho to 43.3 percent shooting in the second half after the Cardinals torched the nets at 60 percent in the first.
“It’s late in the year,” Reinland said. “We’ve just gotta get through this stretch and get to the playoffs.”
Saturday’s thriller will be a tough act for the postseason to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.