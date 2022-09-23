Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team recorded its first Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victory of the season on Friday, Sept. 23 without a bump, set or spike.
The Warriors, mired in a four-match losing streak and coming off a 3-sets-to-1 loss to Yakima Valley on Wednesday, were awarded a forfeit victory over Blue Mountain due to COVID concerns within the Timberwolves' program.
Walla Walla is now 1-2 in league and 3-9 overall.
Blue Mountain is 1-3 and 4-9.
Walla Walla has three matches scheduled this upcoming week. It travels to North Idaho on Tuesday, Columbia Basin on Friday, and hosts Spokane on Oct. 1.
