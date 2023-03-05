Walla Walla Community College rode an eight-run first inning to an 11-2, mercy-rule victory over Lower Columbia in the opening act of a Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday, March 5, at Warrior Field.
The Red Devils replied with a 9-1 triumph in the nightcap.
Sunday's action came a day after Mount Hood took advantage of an error and a misplayed fly ball to plate three unearned runs in the first inning and coasted to a 12-3 victory over WWCC in the first game of an NWAC doubleheader on Saturday at Warrior Field.
The Saints completed the sweep with a 14-6 win in game two.
On Saturday, Mount Hood scored five times in the second inning of the opener and added four unearned tallies in the fifth inning.
Hollie Cunningham smashed a two-run home run for the Warriors in the home first and Rylie Bennett scored WWCC's last game-one run with a second-inning double.
Walla Walla fell behind 9-0 after an inning-and-a-half of the nightcap before rallying for four two-out runs in the fourth. Macie Plischke singled to bring in the first run and Emily Henard socked a three-run dinger to cap the inning.
The Warriors scored single runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Plischke grounded to first to drive in the fourth-inning run and the fifth-inning score crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
On Sunday, Plischke brought in the Warriors' first run of the opener with a bases-loaded walk. Henard followed with a grand slam home run to right-center field.
Gracie Guerra rapped a two-RBI single and Maddie McKay capped WWCC's eight-run first with a run-scoring single.
Makayia Anderson started a three-run Walla Walla second with a one-out homer to center. Bennett accounted for the latter two tallies with a double.
Warrior starting pitcher Naomi Butterfield threw shut-out ball after the first inning and earned the five-inning triumph.
Walla Walla scored its only run of game two on a sixth-inning single by Aliana Giddings.
The Warriors' next action is March 21 at Yakima Valley.
