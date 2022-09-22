Walla Walla Community College won the opening set of its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region volleyball match on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Dietrich Dome.
But visiting Yakima Valley took the next three games and improved its league record to 3-0 and overall mark to 13-6.
The four-set loss dropped the Warriors to 0-2 and 2-9.
Walla Walla started the match in promising fashion by taking game one by a 25-17 count.
"We served well and served tough," Walla Walla coach Brooke Kaawa said. "We played defense well."
Yakima Valley won the next three sets convincingly by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-18.
"We were not ready for them to respond the way they did," Kaawa said. "We had a hard time executing our plays. As a team, we need to be a lot more aggressive and competitive."
Brook Dribnak served five aces for WWCC. He match resume was further embellished by eight kills and 25 digs.
The Warriors host Blue Mountain on Friday at 6 p.m.
