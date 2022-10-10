Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team fought to the end, but was unable to pull off a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region victory over visiting Treasure Valley on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Chukars, who swept the Warriors on Sept. 7 in Ontario, Ore., spotted WWCC a one-set edge before winning the match 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Treasure Valley improved to 4-4 in league and 7-11 overall.
Walla Walla is 3-5 and 4-12.
Brook Dribnak led the Warriors with 10 kills, Cali Long had seven, and Haley Shaw ended up with five.
Sydney Wilson paced WWCC with 25 digs, Dribnak registered 22, and Shaw produced 11.
Shaw set 27 assists in the match and teammate Olivia Campos had eight.
"We've got to do better executing," Walla Walla coach Brooke Kaawa said. "Now we have to get ready for Friday at Yakima Valley."
