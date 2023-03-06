CENTRALIA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College dropped a pair of Northwest Athletic Conference baseball games to Centralia here on Sunday, 8-6 and 10-5.
In the opener, the Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and were answered by two Trailblazers runs in the bottom of the inning.
Centralia plated a third-inning run, took the lead with two in the fourth, and answered WWCC's sixth-inning run with three to take an 8-5 lead.
Walla Walla scored ninth-inning run to round out the scoring.
Skye Palmer and Chris Dill each had three Warrior hits in the game.
Rustin Edmiston started on the mound for WWCC, giving up five runs on five hits over four innings before Tucker Zander came in, going the final four innings and giving up three runs on four hits.
In the nightcap, the Trailblazers held a 10-0 lead after four innings and were never threatened. The Warriors plated two runs in the fifth, one in the eighth and two more in the ninth to account for the final score.
Easton Espinoza and Kellen Hobson had two hits apiece for WWCC.
The Warriors sent four pitchers to the mound in the loss.
Walla Walla next hosts Big Bend for a twin bill at noon on Friday, followed by a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
