If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.
Walla Walla Community College's baseball team was scheduled to host Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region for Big Bend on Friday for a non-league doubleheader at Warrior Field.
But it was postponed due to inclement weather.
No big deal, right?
The teams rescheduled the twin bill for Saturday in Moses Lake.
But Mother Nature once again reared her ugly head, which led to another postponement.
Both teams are hoping the third time will in fact be the charm. The twice-postponed double dip is scheduled for Sunday at noon at WWCC, according to Warrior coach Jarrod Molnaa.
