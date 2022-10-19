Former Walla Walla High School boys soccer star and current Walla Walla Community College forward Julio Tapia was named Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Tapia was recognized for his contributions to the Warriors' 2-0 showing this past week. He scored a difference-making goal for WWCC in a 1-0 victory over Wenatchee Valley on Oct. 12, and tallied this past Saturday in Walla Walla's 3-0 shutout of Blue Mountain.
The ex-Blue Devil, who has scored a team-high eight goals, fired eight shots in the two matches including five on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.