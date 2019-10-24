SPOKANE — Caitlin Crist scored a goal and assisted Sariah Valencia on another for Walla Walla Community College, Warrior keeper Josey Gunter made a save to record her 10th shutout of the season, and they defeated third-place Spokane 2-0 to win their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region women’s soccer match here on Wednesday.
WWCC (16-0-1 overall, 10-0-1 in the East) upped its lead over second-place Columbia Basin, which battled North Idaho to a 1-1 draw in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.
The regular season is now down to its final week, and WWCC will host fourth-place North Idaho on Saturday starting at noon.
The Warriors jumped ahead in the 14th minute here with Crist finding the back of the net.
The Warriors ended up outshooting Spokane, 6-3, with only one Sasquatch attempt forcing on Gunter into action.
Spokane managed to stay close until Valencia scored off a feed from Crist in the final seconds of regulation.