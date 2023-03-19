TACOMA — Walla Walla Community College managed just four runs and 11 hits on Saturday, March 18, while losing both ends of a Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader to the host Titans.
Tacoma — now 16-0 — posted 5-0 and 6-4 victories over the Warriors, who are now 4-6 on the season and have lost five of their last six games.
Alden Brown had half of WWCC's four hits in the opener. Skye Palmer and Kayden Sandow had one hit apiece.
Walla Walla's offense generated only one walk and Warrior hitters struck out a total of nine times.
Titan pitchers Jack Berg and Elijah Higginbottom co-produced the nine-inning shutout. Higginbottom allowed just one hit in four innings of relief and struck out six.
Walla Walla got just one batter to third base in the game.
Walla Walla trailed 3-0 after three innings of game two.
Kayden Dawson got the Warriors on the board with a fourth-inning double.
Walla Walla's Logan Meyer, with his team trailing 4-1 in the fifth, belted a two-run home run to close the difference to a single run.
Walla Walla's last run of the game came across on a sixth-inning wild pitch.
The Warriors end their weekend road trip with a Sunday twin bill at Olympic.
