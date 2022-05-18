Walla Walla Community College's top-ranked softball team has had a spring to remember.
The Warriors, under the guidance of fourth-year head coach Logan Parker, claimed the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region championship in overwhelming fashion.
Walla Walla finished off a 32-0 showing in league play this past weekend, and will take a 42-2 overall record into this weekend's NWAC Championship Tournament at Spokane's Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.
Walla Walla takes the second seed into the tournament, and opens with a 10 a.m. game on Thursday against Centralia.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
"It's a testament to how these girls work," Parker said of the 2022 campaign. "These girls have the discipline day after day to get the job done."
The Warriors, who lead the conference in 13 offensive categories — including batting average (.495), runs scored (655), hits (693), doubles (147), triples (28), home runs (119), and runs batted in (620) - have the top four hitters in the NWAC — outfielders Kate Hopkins (.616) and Drew Hashimoto (.600), pitcher/catcher Bailee Noland (.595), and second baseman Rylie Bennett (.573).
Hopkins and Noland finished 1-2 in the NWAC with 100 and 98 RBIs, respectively, and Noland belted a conference-best 26 home runs.
Pitcher Haylee Brown contributed to WWCC's success with an NWAC-leading 25 wins and sported a 3.12 earned run average — fourth best in the conference. She struck out 168 hitters and walked just 54 in 130.1 innings.
The best of the rest on this year's roster include infielders Makayia Anderson, Maddie McKay, Emily Henard, Sage Vanterpool, Ava Wurzer, Gracie Guerra, and Christina McHie; outfielders Heidi Heytvelt, Chelsie Engle, Hollie Cunningham, and Peyton Harrison; catcher Macie Plischke; and utility performer Jordyn Young.
"This is the best season I've been a part of," Brown said. "It shows how well we work together as a team. We showed how we play Warrior softball."
Guerra, a first baseman, agreed.
"The teamwork has shown," Guerra said. "We have the fight and the passion."
Fight and passion were on full display on March 5 when Walla Walla rallied from an eight-run, seventh-inning deficit to post a 22-21 triumph over Clackamas to complete a sweep of an early-season doubleheader.
"We knew it was going to take all of us," Guerra said.
"It doesn't matter who is up to bat," Brown said. "It takes all of us."
"We have had to battle back in a couple of games," Parker said. "We can be down late in the game, but nobody is panicking and never rattled. It's nice to know you can score 10 runs in the blink of an eye."
Parker sensed his team had a chance to be among the NWAC elite based on its fall work ethic.
"I knew they'd come together and be a special team," Parker said. "I had a feeling before the regular season started."
Parker and Brown stressed the importance of the Warriors' unity.
"As a coach, I need to make sure the bond is at its strongest," Parker said. "That's why we have a lot of get togethers away from the softball field. The girls get along well and focus on what (we're) trying to accomplish."
"We're always hanging out together," Brown said. "We're super close-knit and it shows on the field."
There is no clear-cut favorite to win this year's tournament, according to Parker. Brown and Guerra concur.
"Coach P said we have a target on our back," Brown said. "The ranking doesn't matter. We can't overlook any teams. We have to be prepared and not take anything for granted. We have to play at our level."
"We get everyone's best shot," Guerra said. "We're going to respect every team no matter what."
"Anyone can beat anyone," Parker said. "We can't look too far ahead. We've got to bring our best no matter who we're playing."
