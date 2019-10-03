Undefeated Spokane, the defending NWAC volleyball champion, picked up its 62nd straight victory here at the Deitrich Dome on Wednesday with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of Walla Walla Community College.
A year after going 40-0 on its way to the title, Spokane has won its first 22 matches this season — including 60 of 68 sets.
WWCC (12-12 overall, 2-3 in the East) came in looking for its third straight win, with a shot at tying fourth-place Big Bend in regional standings, but hand its hand full.
However, Kassie Collins finished with a match-high 11 kills for WWCC.
The Warriors will stay home for their next outing on Friday with seventh-place Blue Mountain coming here for a 6 p.m. regional clash.